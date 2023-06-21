Follow us on Image Source : PTI International Yoga Day: Indian army jawans perform underwater Asanas in Kerala | WATCH

Indian Army personnel from various units, alongside local civilians, showcased their extraordinary abilities by participating in an underwater yoga session at Pangode Military Station in Kerala. As part of International Yoga Day celebrations, the soldiers engaged in a captivating display of physical and mental agility as they performed asanas underwater.

"The underwater yoga was performed by the well-trained Amphibious Warriors of Pangode Military Station under the guidance of expert yoga instructor and free diver Jyothi Singh from Bond Water Sports Pvt Ltd," a defence statement said.

The Pangode Military Station, through this event, underscored the importance of physical and mental well-being as essential pillars of solid and capable armed forces.

Event aimed to promote holistic well-being

"The event aimed to promote holistic well-being, strengthen the mind-body connection, and demonstrate the military's commitment to embracing diverse approaches to physical fitness," the statement further said.

Through ceremonies held in pristine locations, Army personnel constructed a "Bharatmala" along India's maritime and land borders. Military personnel have celebrated the occasion admirably everywhere, from the deserts of Rajasthan to the Siachen Glacier and Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh.

The soldiers showed resilience on the world's highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier, despite difficult conditions and temperatures below -40 degrees Celsius. In Arunachal Pradesh, soldiers were also captured doing yoga.

Onboard INS Vikrant, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar engaged in yoga as part of the exercise. The jawans performed striking yoga poses with flawless technique while demonstrating various formations.

Every year on June 21, people all over the world celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day. In the interim, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead celebrations with over 180 nations at the United Nations headquarters. This year's International Yoga Day theme is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which means "One Earth." One household. a single future.

