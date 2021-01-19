Image Source : PTI Biggest ever ration racket busted in Indore

In the ongoing campaign against mafias in Madhya Pradesh, the Indore administration has claimed to have busted the biggest ration racket in the state so far. Bharat Dave, the kingpin of this racket, has been arrested by the Indore police. The administration has registered 12 FIRs and named 40 accused, with possible action against many others under the National Security Act.

Sources said complaints have been coming in Indore for a long time about the scam. Indore collector Manish Singh got 12 ration shops investigated, and the facts which came out were shocking. It was found that there were major irregularities in providing ration to the poor from ration shops as about 50,000 ration card holders were cheated.

Sources said the investigation also revealed that influential persons have taken one or more ration shops in their name or in the name of family members and are selling ration directly in the market. The racket has spread everywhere in the state.

Sources claim that several big businessmen are involved in this racket and the kingpin Bharat Dave was nabbed.

The racket has spread not only to Indore but in the entire state. Many more big faces could be exposed.

Latest India News