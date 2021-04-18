Delhi govt files FIR against IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet and AirAsia for flouting Covid norms

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi government takes action against four airlines for flouting Covid norms. (Representational image)

The Delhi government has lodged an FIR against four airlines including IndiGo, Vistara, Spice Jet and Air Asia for flouting Covid norms. The action against these airlines have been taken for not checking passengers RT-PCR negative report on arrival from Mumbai. The FIR has been registered as per the DDMA act.

With the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, the national capital is facing shortage of beds as daily positivity rate has jumped to 30 per cent, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told the media after reviewing the Covid situation on Sunday.

"There is a shortage of ICU beds in Delhi. At present less than one hundred ICU beds are available in Delhi. There is a shortage of oxygen too," Kejriwal said.

ALSO READ | PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation in Varanasi; directs officials for all possible assistance

The Delhi Chief Minister has appealed to the Centre for more beds for Covid-19 patients and additional help during the second wave of the pandemic.

"Yesterday I spoke to Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and told him about the critical situation of Delhi. I also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah this morning regarding lack of beds and informed them that we are in dire need," Kejriwal told the press.

The Chief Minister's remarks came after reviewing Delhi's Covid-19 situation with the Health Minister and senior health officials of the Delhi government.

(With IANS inputs)

ALSO READ | Manmohan Singh writes to PM Modi on Covid crisis, stresses on ramping up vaccination

Latest India News