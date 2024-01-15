Indian Railways: 18 Delhi-bound trains running late amid severe fog conditions | Full list here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Several trains are running late due to severe fog conditions in North India.

As dense fog conditions continue to prevail in the national capital, as many as 18 trains are running behind schedule on Monday. According to Northern Railway, of the 18 trains, two are running late by six hours. This includes the Hyderabad-New Delhi Express and Jammutawi-Ajmer Pooja Express.

Kaithar-Amritsar Express is likely to arrive late by five hours while at least two trains are expected to arrive late by around two and half hours, the railway officials said.

The officials further stated that as many as nine trains are running late by around 1-1.5 hours including Amritsar-Nanded Express, Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express, Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, Ambedkarnagar-Katra Express, Pratapgarh-Delhi Junction Express, Chennai-New Delhi Express, Amritsar-Mumbai Mail, Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express, and Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Avadh Assam Express.

CHECK FULL LIST HERE:

Dense fog engulfs North India

Northern India woke up to thick fog on Monday, facing cold wave conditions as visibility dropped to zero at several places including Delhi. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility was recorded as 'zero for the first time this winter season in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung (New Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur.

Fog hits rail and air traffic too

Following dense fog conditions in the national capital, the Delhi police advised commuters to drive slowly and maintain proper distance. The traffic was impaired in several parts of Delhi as thick fog caused low visibility. The flight operations are likely to get affected due to the fog, airport officials said. As per the airport officials, dense fog conditions continue to prevail in the region, causing zero visibility, and the Runway Visual Range (RVR) at all four runways continues to remain at 50 to 100 meters.

(With ANI inputs)

