Indian Coast Guard airlifts Chinese national from Vessel in Arabian sea amid extreme weather | VIDEO

The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday night carried out a mid-sea medical evacuation of a critically ill Chinese national from Panama Flagged Research Vessel - MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 - around 200 km in the Arabian sea amidst extreme weather conditions, a Defence statement said on Thursday.

"​In a daring operation amidst challenging weather conditions and dark night, Indian Coast Guard safely evacuated a Chinese national from Panama Flagged Research Vessel - MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2, around 200 Kms in the Arabian sea on 16 Aug 2023. The vessel was en route from China to UAE when the patient reported Chest pain and symptoms of Cardiac Arrest," the statement read.

Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai received information about one of the crew onboard Research Vessel Yin Weigyang had a cardiac attack with high BP and required urgent medical attention. Communication was established immediately with the vessel and provided necessary telemedicine advice. Considering the best feasible options for speedy evacuation and subsequent medical management, the patient was airlifted.

Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-III (CG ALH MK-III) safely evacuated the patient from the vessel. The patient was administered with first aid and subsequently, handed over to the agent for further medical management.

"The exemplary operation undertaken by CG ALH and CGAS Daman during the dark hours enabled the saving of a precious life of a foreign national at sea and reaffirms Indian Coast Guards commitments to the motto 'We Protect'," it read.

