India-US 2+2 Dialogue: Antony Blinken meets Jaishankar in New Delhi

Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Friday met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar for the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which will be held today. The Indian side at the dialogue will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, "...This visit (of Secretary Blinken) has a particular significance because we need to follow up on PM Modi's June visit and President Biden's September visit. This is a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, so we take a broader view of what we are doing. As QUAD members, we will discuss the Indo-Pacific and finally, we will look at the global regional issues and what is happening in West-Asia and Middle-East as it is a big concern right now. I look forward to discussing it and other issues with you."

"A warm welcome to US Secretary of State @SecBlinken as he arrives in New Delhi to co-chair the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on X. "The visit will give further boost to India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership!" he added.

