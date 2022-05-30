India TV Samvaad: Not just Gandhi, Modi is a bit of both Sardar Patel and Bose as well, says MP CM Shivraj

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was speaking at India TV Samvaad conclave on Monday.

India TV Samvaad: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan drew a comparison of PM Narendra Modi with Netaji and Sardar Patel. CM Chouhan said: "Not just Mahatma Gandhi, Narendra Modi is a combination of both Sardar Patel and Subhas Chandra Bose." The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister was speaking at the India TV Samvaad conclave on Monday.

He added like Bose said, "You give me blood and I will give you freedom, Modi said I will never let India bow down to others."

The leader added: "National integration was Patel’s motivation... PM Modi has worked to get Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast combined with national mainstream," added the leader.

Like Sardar Patel, Narendra Modi has worked to bring the country together, mentioned the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Discussing events from the past CM Chouhan called Modi, a man of ideas. " In 1991, when Ekta Yatra was being planned, I was an MP…. Modi was to plan the Ekta Yatra. I was to connect with youth… Then I realised that Modi was a man of ideas. Since then, we have been together."

CM Chouhan added: "PM Modi became the Chief Minister before me. Now, I work with him while he is the PM, it's been a long journey."

The leader mentioned that ever since Modi came to power, the world perspective has changed.

