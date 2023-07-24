India TV Poll Results: Can Pakistan's Seema Haider get Indian citizenship? Know what people said

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Seema Haider with Sachin Meena

India TV Poll Results: The love story of Seema Haider, a Pakistan national who entered India illegally with her four children via Nepal to be with her lover Sachin Meena, is in the headlines these days. The Pakistani women travelled from Pakistan to Dubai first and then Dubai to Nepal. She entered India illegally through Nepal, which has also raised some serious questions related to the security of the country.

There are several allegations against Haider some people are saying she came to India for love, and some are saying she is an ISI agent. But, who is Seema Haider, this is still an unanswered question. However, police and security agencies are trying to find out about her. The UP ATS has strictly interrogated Seema and differences have been found in her answers. Now what is the reality of Seema Ghulam Haider, it will be known only after a complete investigation.

Can Pakistan's Seema Haider get Indian citizenship? Here's what people have to say

A poll was conducted across India TV's social media handles and English and Hindi websites. India TV asked the question "Can Pakistan's Seema Haider get Indian citizenship?" A total of 7,075 people responded to this. Out of these 7,075 people, 72 per cent said that Seema Haider cannot get Indian citizenship while 20 per cent believe that Seema can get Indian citizenship. On the other hand, 8 per cent of people were not sure about it.

Image Source : INDIA TVCan Pakistan's Seema Haider get Indian citizenship?

Why did Pakistan's Seema Haider cross the border?

Earlier, a poll was conducted regarding Seema in which asked India TV had asked 'Why do you think Seema Haider came to India from Pakistan? And in total 7710 people answered it. The result of India TV's poll was on the expected lines. In fact, according to most of the people who have answered this question on Twitter and the websites, Seema Ghulam Haider is a Pakistani spy. And her love story is just her cover.

73 per cent of people said that Seema is a spy and believe that it is not a matter of love but of espionage. At the same time, in the eyes of 12 per cent, people think Seema crossed the border for love. Meanwhile, there are 15 per cent of people are still not able to decide what this matter is after all.

Latest India News