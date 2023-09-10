India TV Poll Result: Has the successful hosting of G20 opened up more global opportunities for India?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the conclusion of the two-day G20 Summit on Sunday and proposed a virtual session of the intergovernmental forum around the end of November to take stock of the suggestions and decisions made at the leaders' summit.

In his concluding remarks at the final session of the two-day G20 summit here, PM Modi noted that India's presidency of G20 would officially continue till November 30 and over two-and-half months were left for its tenure as the head of the grouping.

"In the last two days, you have put forward your views, given suggestions and a number of proposals have been put forward. It is our responsibility that the suggestions that have come forth are closely looked upon as to how they can be speeded up," PM Modi said.

"It is my proposal that we hold another session of the G20 virtually in November- end. In that session, we can review the issues that have been agreed upon during this summit. Our teams will share the details of it with all of view. I hope all of you will join this (session)," he said. "With this, I declare the G20 summit as closed," PM Modi remarked.

