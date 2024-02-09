Will PM Modi's 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar' claim further damage the I.N.D.I.A bloc's 'alignment'?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence that the NDA will get more than 400 seats and the BJP will win at least 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi said he was convinced that the opposition parties have lost the courage to contest elections and have resolved to stay on the opposition benches for a long time. He said the third term of the government was not too far. "Even Kharge ji is saying the same thing," Modi said referring to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement in Rajya Sabha. He said the NDA's third term would be the one that would see big decisions and lay the foundation for the next 1,000 years.

Prime Minister Modi tore into the Congress, attacking it on the issue of dynastic politics and saying it had a good opportunity to play a good opposition but failed in that role. "Congress had a good opportunity to play a good opposition but failed in that role. There are other young people in the opposition, but they were not allowed to speak out of fear that it may overshadow a particular person," Modi said in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi.