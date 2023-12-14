Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Opinion Poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surprised all by not picking not-so-famous names for the chief ministerial post of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Virtually unknown leaders - Bhajan Lal Sharma, Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai - have been given the responsibility to run three states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh after the BJP's historic wins in assembly elections.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Raman Singh have been replaced by Mohan Yadav, Bhajan Lal Sharma and Vishnu Deo Sai.

India TV opinion poll - Which is the most shocking name among new CM faces for Chhattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan? also tried to gauge the surprise. While six per cent were surprised by pick of Vishnu Deo Sai for Chhattisgarh, 24 per cent were shocked when Mohan Yadav was chosen for the Chief Ministerial post in Madhya Pradesh. However, the real shocker was Bhajan Lal Sharma. A massive 70 per cent had no clue of this announcement.

Latest India News