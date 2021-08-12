India’s daily Covid cases cross 40,000-mark for first time in 6 days, Kerala worst-affected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. COVID: India reports 41,195 fresh cases in 24 hours, recovery rate remains 97.45%.

India recorded 41,195 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 490 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 39,069 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.45 per cent.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,87,987, the data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,29,669. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 48,73,70,196 samples have been tested up to August 11 for COVID-19. Of these 21,24,953 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Over 53.24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far and a further 72,40,250 doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 51,56,11,035 doses. Over 2.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced in India from June 21.

