Wednesday, August 11, 2021
     
Kerala: Covid-19 infections again on the rise, 23,500 cases recorded on Wednesday

IANS
Thiruvananthapuram Updated on: August 11, 2021 21:37 IST
covid, kerala
Image Source : PTI/FILE

National Covid figures for Tuesday showed that 55 percent of the daily cases were from Kerala.

Covid continues to rage in Kerala with 23,500 new cases registered on Wednesday, while the only saving grace was that the daily test positivity rate fell from 15.91 percent to 14.49 percent.

A statement issued here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there were 1,75,957 active cases after 19,411 people turned negative.

For the first time in several days Malappuram, which recorded the maximum daily cases, on Wednesday lost its position to Thrissur district which saw 3,124 cases, while Malappuram was a close second with 3,109.

Another 116 Covid deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 18,120. National Covid figures for Tuesday showed that 55 percent of the daily cases were from Kerala.

