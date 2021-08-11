Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE No Covid-19 vaccination for 2 days in Mumbai. Check details

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said that Covid-19 vaccination will not happen for two days in Mumbai.

In a statement, the BMC said vaccination against Covid-19 will not take place at state government and BMC-run centres in Mumbai on August 12 and August 13 owing to "shortage" of vaccine doses.

The civic body said the drive will resume from August 14, as a fresh stock of vaccines is expected to arrive on August 12 and will be distributed to all civic and government-run centres the next day.

This is for the second time this month that the BMC has suspended the drive due to shortage of vaccine doses. Earlier, it had halted the drive on August 5.

Meanwhile, the civic body appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration.

