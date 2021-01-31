India records 13,052 new COVID-19 cases, 127 deaths in a day; recovery rate climbs to 96.99%

Image Source : PTI India records 13,052 new COVID-19 cases

With 13,052 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1,07,46,183, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,23,125, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The national recovery rate has climbed to 96.99 per cent. The death toll increased to 1,54,274 with 127 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,23,125. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh for the 12th consecutive day. There are 1,68,784 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.57 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.



India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 19,65,88,372 samples have been tested up to January 30 with 7,50,964 samples being tested on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 4928 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1289 879278 7153 3 Arunachal Pradesh 14 16758 56 4 Assam 1914 214124 1082 5 Bihar 976 257021 1499 6 Chandigarh 151 20414 334 7 Chhattisgarh 4260 297144 3698 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 3390 2 9 Delhi 1436 622671 10849 10 Goa 759 51831 766 11 Gujarat 3469 253368 4387 12 Haryana 1134 263654 3017 13 Himachal Pradesh 383 56135 976 14 Jammu and Kashmir 761 121752 1936 15 Jharkhand 576 117004 1071 16 Karnataka 5995 920657 12213 17 Kerala 71714 848476 3722 18 Ladakh 70 9519 130 19 Lakshadweep 49 30 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 2760 248319 3807 21 Maharashtra 45437 1927335 51042 22 Manipur 136 28545 371 23 Meghalaya 74 13541 146 24 Mizoram 40 4323 9 25 Nagaland 52 11950 88 26 Odisha 1090 331962 1906 27 Puducherry 306 38094 647 28 Punjab 2184 165291 5609 29 Rajasthan 2260 312370 2766 30 Sikkim 94 5861 133 31 Tamil Nadu 4575 820907 12350 32 Telengana 2240 290630 1599 33 Tripura 21 32939 391 34 Uttarakhand 1202 93223 1643 35 Uttar Pradesh 5682 585747 8650 36 West Bengal 5671 553934 10164 Total# 168784 10423125 154274

