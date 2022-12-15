'Surya Kiran': India-Nepal armies to conduct two-week mega military exercise from December 16

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'Surya Kiran': India-Nepal armies to conduct two-week mega military exercise

Indo-Nepal military exercise: In an attempt to bolster interoperability in jungle warfare and counter-terror operations, India and Nepal armies are set to carry out a two-week mega military exercise from Friday, December 16. According to reports, the 16th edition of the 'Surya Kiran' exercise will be taking place at the Army Battle School in Nepal's Saljhandi area.

The Indian Army stated that the annual exercise aims to enhance cooperation in jungle warfare and counterterrorism operations in high terrain. During the exercise, the Indian contingent would be represented by the '5 Gorkha Rifles', while Nepal Army will be deploying soldiers from its 'Shree Bhawani Baksh Battalion.'

"The joint exercise would focus on the evolution of combined drills for planning and conduct of tactical operations at the unit level in counter-terrorism operations and disaster response mechanism in general and role of armed forces in the management of disaster," the Army said in a statement.

Armies of both nations to develop inter-operability during exercise

It further stated that participants will be training together to develop inter-operability and share their experience including counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations and also on humanitarian relief operations during the exercise.

The joint military exercise will also boost the level of defence cooperation which will further foster the bilateral relations between the two nations, the statement added.

India-Nepal relations

It should be mentioned here that India and Nepal share excellent bilateral ties. Founded on the age-old connection of history, culture, tradition and religion, these relations are close, comprehensive and multidimensional. The relations between the two nations are pronounced more in political, social, cultural, religious and economic engagements with each other. The India–Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950 forms the bedrock of the special relations that exist between the two neighbouring countries.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: PM Modi, Nepal PM Deuba flag off India-Nepal rail link, launch Nepalese RuPay

Latest India News