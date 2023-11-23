India would have won World Cup if final match was played in Kolkata or Mumbai, says Mamata Banerjee

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the Indian team would have won the ICC World Cup if the match was played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata or Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

"If the (ICC Cricket World Cup) final match had been played at Eden Gardens stadium (Kolkata) or Wankhede stadium (Mumbai), we would have won the match," Mamata Banerjee said.

Addressing party workers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Mamata alleged that attempts were being to "saffronise" the country's cricket team.

"They are trying to paint the entire country saffron. We are proud of our Indian players, and I believe that we would have won the World Cup if the finals had taken place in Kolkata or Wankhede (in Mumbai)," she said.

"They even tried to saffronise the team by introducing saffron practice jerseys. The players resisted, and as a result, they did not have to wear those jerseys during the matches," she added.

India lost to Australia in the World Cup match which was played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an election rally in Rajasthan called PM Modi 'panauti' while referring to India's defeat in the World Cup final match. Rahul Gandhi said, "PM means Panauti Modi".

In another statement, Rahul Gandhi said, "...our players were going to win the match... our players would have won.... but panauti made us lose (accha bhala humare ladke jeet jaate... panuati ne harwadiya....)"

Not only this but Congress also shared a meme on its X, formerly Twitter, handle, taking the panauti dig at PM Modi over India's World Cup loss.

However, BJP made strong objection to Rahul's remarks against the Prime Minister and complained to the Election Commission.

The poll body has now issued notice to Rahul Gandhi on his 'panauti' and 'pickpocket' jibes at PM Modi and asked him to respond by November 25.

ALSO READ | Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha being planned, but it would help her before elections: Mamata Banerjee

Latest India News