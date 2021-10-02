Another milestone! India crosses 90 crore Covid vaccinations on Gandhi Jayanti, tweets Mandaviya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE India crosses 90 crore Covid vaccinations on Gandhi Jayanti, tweets Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday disclosed that India crossed the landmark record of total 90 crore vaccinations on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri's anniversary.

This is not the first time India achieved a milestone on an auspicious occasion. On PM Narendra Modi's birthday this year, India administered more than 2 Crore covid vaccines in one day. As India set a new record on Friday by administering over 2 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the success of the vaccination drive to the country's doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all front-line workers.

Mandaviya attached the slogan 'Jai Anusandhan' to the feat, crediting PM Narendra Modi for fulfilling it.

"India crosses the landmark of 90 crore COVID19 vaccinations. Shri Shastri ji gave the slogan 'Jai Jawan - Jai Kisan'. Revered Atal ji added 'Jai Vigyan' and PM Narendra Modi Ji gave the slogan 'Jai Anusandhan'", he tweeted.

PM Modi said that the Arogya Setu app has helped a lot in preventing the spread of infection. He said, "Vaccine to everyone, under the free vaccine campaign, India has been able to apply about 90 crore vaccine doses today, so Co-WIN has a big role in it."

He also mentioned that hospitals and hospitality work in tandem. He said that on the occasion of World Tourism Day, "integrated health infra's positive impact reflects on tourism, especially after COVID". "More vaccination means more tourists, which is why vaccination in Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar is at pace," the PM said.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, a digital health ID will be provided to people which will contain their health records. The pilot project of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission had been announced by the prime minister from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2020. Currently, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is being implemented in a pilot phase in six union territories.

Its nationwide roll-out coincides with the National Health Authority celebrating the third anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

Also Read: Thai tourist hotspots to reopen for fully vaccinated visitors from November

Also Read: Haryana to hold special vaccination drive on October 5

Latest India News