Saturday, October 02, 2021
     
Haryana to hold special vaccination drive on October 5

The civil surgeons have been directed to hold a meeting with district officers of the urban local bodies to discuss the strategies for the vaccination drive.

IANS IANS
Chandigarh Published on: October 02, 2021 9:01 IST
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Haryana to hold special vaccination drive on October 5

Haryana will hold a special vaccination drive on October 5 for frontline employees of the Urban Local Bodies Department who are yet to get their first and second dose of a Covid-19 jab, state Health Minister Anil Vij said.

He said a letter has been issued by the Mission Director of Haryana Health Mission to civil surgeons so that the unvaccinated employees could be inoculated. The civil surgeons have been directed to hold a meeting with district officers of the urban local bodies to discuss the strategies for the vaccination drive.

