Himachal Pradesh: IMD predicts moderate to high risk of flash floods in parts of state in next 24 hours

Himachal Pradesh: Incessant rains in recent days have caused destruction in the state affecting normal life and leading to flash floods, traffic snarls, landslides and more. In view of this, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for parts of the state predicting "moderate to high risk" of flash floods till July 17.

"Moderate to high risk" of flash food over a few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaour, Shimla and Kullu districts till 17th July," IMD said.

Relief fund to Himachal Pradesh

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved the advance release of Rs 180 crore as the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to flood-hit Himachal. The fund will be provided to the state government to undertake relief measures for affected people during the monsoon.

According to an official, Shah has approved the advance release of the second installment amounting to Rs 180.40 crore for 2023-24, as an interim relief to Himachal Pradesh. Earlier on July 10, the Centre released the first installment of Rs 180.40 crore to the state from the SDRF.

Rescue operations underway

To deal with the harsh situation in the state, the Centre has provided all necessary logistics and financial assistance. Rescue operations are underway in Himachal Pradesh to save the affected people. 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with rescue boats and other necessary equipment have been deployed for rescue operations to combat problems like flash floods and floods, cloudbursts and landslides in Himachal Pradesh.

As per an official statement, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre has already released Rs 10,031.20 crore as a central share of SDRF to 27 states during the year 2023-24.

