Himachal polls 2022: Congress appoints district-wise secretaries; Priyanka Gandhi to lead 'mission to power'

Himachal polls 2022: Congress appoints AICC secretaries in every district, one-third from Priyanka Gandhi's team

Highlights Among 12 national secretaries, one-third belong to Priyanka Gandhi's team

The national secretaries are likely to start work in a week's time

As the Congress gears up for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections to be held later this year, the party has decided to give the command of every district in the state to respective national secretaries. Among 12 national secretaries who will look after Congress poll preparations, one-third belong to Priyanka Gandhi's team.

Sources believe that Priyanka Gandhi will have a special focus on Congress' mission to return to power in Himachal Pradesh.

Congress on Saturday decided that All India Congress Committee (AICC) national secretaries will be posted in every district of the state to strengthen the organization before the elections.

The national secretaries include Deepika Pandey, Chandan Yadav, Rajesh Tiwari, Rohit Chaudhary, Dheeraj Gurjar, Pradeep Narwal, Vikas Upadhyay, Vijay Singla, and Chetan Chauhan, who are likely to start work in a week's time.

The tasks were assigned to them days after the conclusion of Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

Necessary instructions were also given by Congress General Secretary of Organisation KC Venugopal and in-charge Rajeev Shukla.

Commenting on the preparations, one of the leaders present in the meeting said they have been asked to focus on booth management and preparing booth committees which are considered crucial for winning polls.

A plan is also being worked upon to convene a meeting of the Congress Working Committee in Shimla in June.

Elections in Himachal Pradesh

Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Himachal Pradesh in November 2022 to elect 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The tenure of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 8 January 2023.

Recently, the Congress leadership reshuffled the organization in Himachal Pradesh and made Pratibha Singh the state president, the wife of former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh.

In the by-elections held last year, Congress gave a big blow to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by winning Mandi Lok Sabha and all three assembly seats. A major challenge before Congress would be to keep the anti-BJP vote united.

Buoyed by Aam Aadmi Party's victory in neighbouring Punjab, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and several other party leaders have visited to Himachal Pradesh in an attempt to make inroads into the hill state.

(With inputs from ANI)

