'HBD CM Tejashwi': Tej Pratap Yadav tweets birthday message for younger brother

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday extended greetings to his younger brother and opposition's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav on his birthday. Tejashwi is celebrating his 32nd birthday today.

"Happy Birthday tutu.. #HBD_CMTejashwi (sic)," he tweeted. Tej Pratap's mention of 'CM' in his tweet gained attention as several exit polls have predicted victory for the RJD-led grand alliance in the Bihar Assembly elections. Several congratulatory posters have also been put in Patna with birthday greetings to Tejashwi.

Happy Birthday tutu.. 😘🎉💕🤚🎁❤️🎂#HBD_CMTejashwi — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) November 9, 2020

Counting of votes in Bihar for all the 243 Assembly seats will take place on November 10. The Election Commission of India has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the process.

The RJD has warned the party workers against indulging in celebratory firing and 'uncivil behaviour' towards rivals on the day of counting of votes on November 10, irrespective of the results. "Whatever the election results are on November 10, it has to be accepted with absolute restraint, simplicity and courtesy. Improper fireworks, celebratory firing and uncivil behaviour towards our rivals or their supporters will not be accepted at any cost," the party tweeted.

Tejashwi had taken the electoral plunge from Raghopur in 2015, when he had barely reached the qualifying age of 25 for fighting polls. He won the election and went on to become the deputy to CM Nitish Kumar, whom he would call chacha (uncle) then. But the alliance fell apart in 2017, and now Tejashwi is challenging his chacha for the top post.

Tejashwi is seeking re-election from Raghopur Assembly seat in Vaishali district and aggressively tried to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor against the Nitish Kumar government during the campaign.

Tejashwi, seen as Lalu's political heir, is the leader of opposition in the outgoing assembly. He is also the youngest opposition leader of a legislative assembly.

