Ahead of Bihar election results, RJD asks party workers to 'maintain restraint, courtesy' on Nov 10

Image Source : PTI Madhubani: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses an election rally for Bihar Assembly elections, in Madhubani district, Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020.

As Bihar awaits results for its recently concluded assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday advised all its supporters to maintain 'restraint, simplicity and courtesy', no matter what the poll results might be. The Tejashwi Yadav-led party, also added that fireworks, firing, or inappropriate behaviour with the opposition should also not be undertaken by party workers and supporters at any circumstance.

"Remember all RJD workers-whatever the election results may be on November 10, it has to be accepted with complete restraint, simplicity and courtesy. Improper fireworks, joyous firing, inappropriate behaviour with competitors or their supporters etc. will not be accepted at any cost," read RJD tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

राजद के सभी कार्यकर्ता स्मरण रखें-



10 नवम्बर को चुनाव परिणाम कुछ भी हों उसे पूरे संयम, सादगी और शिष्टाचार से स्वीकारना है।



अनुचित आतिशबाज़ी, हर्ष फायरिंग, प्रतिद्वंदियों अथवा उनके समर्थकों के साथ अशिष्ट व्यवहार इत्यादि किसी कीमत पर स्वीकार नहीं होगा। — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 8, 2020

Exit polls predict huge win for Mahagathbandhan

Exit poll gave the RJD-led opposition alliance in Bihar an edge over the ruling NDA while predicting a clear majority for the 'Mahagathbandhan' . The exit polls have also shown Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son Tejashwi Yadav as preferable choice for Chief Minister's post over incumbent Nitish Kumar, who is nearing the end of this third term.

Doing a combined analysis of all the exit polls India TV have covered, then RJD-led Grand Alliance is clearly being seen forming the next government in Bihar with close to 141 seats (122 magic figure), while JDU-NDA may fall short of around 40 seats as according to Super Exit Poll, the alliance may get close to 88 seats.

The exit polls also show a setback for the Chirag Paswan's LJP as the party decided to party ways with the NDA and fought elections on its own. But, it has to be mentioned that these are exit polls and not the actual results as the seats tally projected in these polls may differ from that on the counting day on November 10.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage