Wednesday, October 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Haryana: Seven of family injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Rohtak

Haryana: Seven of family injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Rohtak

Haryana: Those injured also included children of the family. The house was also damaged in the cylinder blast.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Published on: October 12, 2022 10:10 IST
Haryana cylinder explosion, Haryana blast, Haryana
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Seven injured in Haryana cylinder explosion

Highlights

  • The explosion was reported from Ekta Colony in Rohtak
  • The couple and their five children have been shifted to a hospital for treatment
  • There were no reports of casualties in the incident

Haryana: Seven members of a family were seriously injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in Haryana on Wednesday. According to the details, the explosion was reported from Ekta Colony in Rohtak. 

Those injured also included children of the family. 

The house was also damaged in the cylinder blast.

Police said fire tenders rushed to the spot as soon as they received information about the blast. 

The couple and their five children have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. 

"A married couple and their five children were critically injured in a cylinder blast in Rohtak's Ekta Colony this morning. All family members were admitted to the hospital. Fire tenders and police reached the spot," said Inspector, Shivaji Colony Police Station Samsher Singh.

There were no reports of casualties in the incident. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan: Four killed, 16 hurt in cylinder explosion in Jodhpur

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News