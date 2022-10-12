Haryana: Seven of family injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Rohtak

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Seven injured in Haryana cylinder explosion

Haryana: Seven members of a family were seriously injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in Haryana on Wednesday. According to the details, the explosion was reported from Ekta Colony in Rohtak.

Those injured also included children of the family.

The house was also damaged in the cylinder blast.

Police said fire tenders rushed to the spot as soon as they received information about the blast.

The couple and their five children have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

"A married couple and their five children were critically injured in a cylinder blast in Rohtak's Ekta Colony this morning. All family members were admitted to the hospital. Fire tenders and police reached the spot," said Inspector, Shivaji Colony Police Station Samsher Singh.

There were no reports of casualties in the incident.

(With inputs from ANI)

