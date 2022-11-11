Friday, November 11, 2022
     
Gyanvapi case: Allahabad High Court adjourns hearing till November 28

Gyanvapi case: Hindu side's advocate C S Vaidyanathan argued that for arriving at a logical conclusion, a survey should be conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to bring out the prima facie truth.

PTI Reported By: PTI Prayagraj Published on: November 11, 2022 19:21 IST
Hindu and Muslim side reach court over the issue
Image Source : PTI Hindu and Muslim side reach court over the issue

The Allahabad High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque case till November 28 on an appeal from the mosque management.

The court said the matter will not be adjourned on the next date of hearing.

Appearing on behalf of the temple side, advocate C S Vaidyanathan argued that for arriving at a logical conclusion, a survey should be conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to bring out the prima facie truth.

He further submitted that by watching the disputed mosque premises with naked eyes, it is clear that the structure is a part of the temple and the proceedings of the survey should be continued.

However, on a request from the mosque management, the court adjourned the matter till November 28.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee and others had moved the petition challenging the maintainability of the original suit filed in the Varanasi district court in 1991.

The original suit sought the restoration of the 18th-century Kashi Vishwanath temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands. The petitioners claimed in the suit that the mosque was a part of the temple.

Also Read: Gyanvapi case: Supreme Court extends protection of 'Shivling’ till further order

 

