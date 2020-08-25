Fire in ICU unit at Gujarat's Guru Gobind Singh Govt Hospital in Jamnagar

Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at a Gujarat hospital.

A fire broke out in the ICU unit at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital in Jamnagar on Tuesday. All patients have been evacuated from ICU. Meanwhile, Jamnagar Municipal Commissioner and Collector present are at the hospital to monitor the situation.

A couple of days ago, a fire has broken out at a 7-storey commercial building in south Mumbai in which 6 persons were rescued. Smoke filled up `Raj Gour' building outside Masjid Bunder Station (east) as the fire started around 2 pm.

At least five fire engines were rushed to spot and the flames were doused within forty-five minutes. Four people including a woman, who had climbed on window grills to save themselves, were rescued from the fourth floor.

