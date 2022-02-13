Sunday, February 13, 2022
     
  4. 9 workers injured in explosion at Gujarat factory

9 workers injured in explosion at Gujarat factory

All of the injured workers were rushed to a government hospital in Bhavnagar, an official said, adding that efforts were on to ascertain the cause of the blast.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 13, 2022 9:22 IST
As many as nine workers were injured in a blast at a factory in Gujarat, police said on Sunday. According to the details, the explosion occurred in Bhavnagar district of the state. 

Commenting on the incident, an official from Sihor police station said the blast took place in the wee hours of Sunday at Arihant Furnace Rolling Mill, located near Sihor town in the district, nearly 200 km from the state capital Gandhinagar. 

The workers were present in the factory when the blast occurred suddenly. 

Nine of them suffered burn injuries, the official said.

All of them were rushed to a government hospital in Bhavnagar, the official said, adding that efforts were on to ascertain the cause of the blast.

(With inputs from PTI)

