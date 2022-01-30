Suspected IED blast at busy road triggers panic in Meghalaya's Shillong, CM Sangma condemns

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma condemned the attack, and said that the blast was an attempt to disrupt peace and bring harm is nothing but a cowardly act.

A low-intensity blast triggered panic at a busy road in Meghalaya's Shillong on Sunday. Police officials said that no casualties were reported in the incident. The incident took place at 6.15 pm at the commercial hub of the city.

The front portions of a mobile store and a wine shop were damaged due to the blast, police said. It is suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED) blast, a senior police officer told news agency PTI. Bomb squad personnel were at the spot and the matter is being investigated, he said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma condemned the attack, and said that the blast was an attempt to disrupt peace and bring harm is nothing but a cowardly act. "Perpetrators will not be spared. We will ensure peace prevails in the State," the CM said in a tweet.

