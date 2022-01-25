Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Grenade blast reported in Srinagar ahead of Republic Day, civilians injured

Ahead of Republic Day, a grenade blast has rocked Srinagar's Hari Nagar High Street. In the visuals released by news agency ANI, several glass pieces can be seen shattered on the streets.

As per reports, militants targeted security forces in Srinagar. The grenade exploded among a civilian population in which 2 to 3 civilians sustained minor injuries.

Image Source : INDIA TV Glass pieces could be seen shattered on the street where the grenade attack took place

The Hari Singh High street area lies in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district. The entire area has been cordoned off to nab the fleeing militants.

Meanwhile, Border Security Force IG DK Boora said that the forces have received some input and are on high alert and further assured the population that they should have nothing to fear.

The IG said that they are "extensively carrying out operations including the anti-drone exercises" and will do everything to ensure the safety of the people.

