Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vijay Rupani, one of the top BJP leaders in Gujarat surprised everyone by saying he won't contest

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: In a surprise move former Chief Minister and one of the top BJP leaders in the stat Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said he will not contest the upcoming state election.

Rupani, who served as the 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021 for two terms, represents Rajkot West constituency.

Latest India News