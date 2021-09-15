Vijay Rupani opens up on why did he resign as Gujarat Chief Minister | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (L) and former CM Vijay Rupani (R) after a meeting in Gandhinagar.

Days after Vijay Rupani resigned as Gujarat Chief Minister, the BJP leader in an exclusive conversation with India TV said he received instructions from the party high command on Friday asking him to tender his resignation.

Accepting the decision made by the party, Vijay Rupani said he thanked PM Modi and Amit Shah for giving him a chance to serve the people of Gujarat.

Vijay Rupani's sudden resignation as Gujarat Chief Minister left many stunned. Speaking further on the decision made by the party, Rupani said it is like a relay race, new leaders come one after the other. At first, there was Keshubhai, then Narendra bhai then came Anandiben, then me and now Bhupendra bhai has got a chance.

Responding to whether the decision to resign from the post of chief minister was easy for him, Vijay Rupani said as a party worker, they have a mentality that they are not standing on any post. "I have resigned with my happiness. The decision to resign was very easy for me, we all workers do not work for power, I am active since 1973-74, power is only a means of service for us. Power is not everything, we do not work with this mindset."

Vijay Rupani's successor Bhupendra Patel took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on Monday.

ALSO READ | Gujarat cabinet reshuffle delayed by a day; Team Rupani members including Nitin Patel may be dropped

ALSO READ | Badals laid foundation of '3 black farm laws', provided Centre with blue prints: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Latest India News