Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi's Greater Kailash-1 police station initiates 'Seniors Meet' program for elderly citizens

Greater Kailash police station in Delhi has come up with a new initiative for senior citizens in the area. Named 'Seniors Meet', the initiative is aimed at talking to senior citizens, especially those who stay alone or as couples. According to Ajit Kumar, SHO Greater Kailash 1, the initiative 'Seniors Meet' was formally started on February 19, 2022.

The main motive of the theme is to entertain senior citizens who reside without children or families, the SHO said, adding he used to meet and interact with all such senior citizens and tried to understand their daily problems.

The idea was later discussed with the police station staff and senior officers, after which the program was started.

Other than listening to their problems, the program also aims at making them aware of cybercrimes, Kumar said.

"The basic theme is to entertain our seniors who live alone in their houses, to listen to their issues with a cup of tea/coffee in the police station and also making them aware about various security guidelines and recent cybercrime trends," the SHO said.

Ajit Kumar had joined the Greater Kailash-1 police station on November 17, 2021.

Also Read | Women in Police 'abysmally' low, set up 1 all-women Police Station in each district: Par panel

Latest India News