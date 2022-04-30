Was Gorakhnath Temple attack accused, who was inspired by ISIS, planning something bigger?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO It was also revealed that he had been in contact with the ISIS leaders and sympathizers on social media.

Gorakhnath Temple Attack: During the interrogation of Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, the prime accused in Gorakhnath Temple attack, on Saturday it was revealed that he had planned a lone wolf style incident. He also revealed that he had been in contact with the ISIS leaders and sympathizers on social media. Acording to UP Additional director general police (Law and Order), Abbasi had taken an oath of fighting for the terror outfit.

The Anti Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh police had found that the accused had earlier been in contact with Mehnhi Masood, a terrorist and propaganda activist with ties to Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Abbasi was in constant touch with the Masood through Facebook. Further investigation of his accounts Gmail, Twitter, and e-wallet accounts have revealed that the Abbasi had sent a sum of eight lakh rupees to the ISIS.

Meanwhile, an earlier investigation had revealed that Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, the accused in the Gorakhpur temple attack was an IIT- Bombay graduate. ATS officers said that the chemical engineer from IIT Bombay had left his job in a multinational company. Evidence that was collected at his apartment showed that he often consumed radicalized content, and had high aspirations of joining ISIS. His family claims that he is mentally ill.

According to police, the accused tried to forcibly enter the temple premises after raising the religious slogan of Allahu Akbar.

