Goat kneels down in front of temple during aarti in Kanpur, grabs everyone's attention | WATCH

A video of a goat kneeling down in front of a temple is getting everybody's attention. The video has been shared by a Twitter user named David Johnson.

In the video, one can see the goat kneeling down at the entrance of the Paramat temple in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The kneeling down of the goat appears as if it is paying respects or praying to the lord.

Sharing the video, Johnson wrote, "A wonderful picture of faith has come to the fore from the Paramat temple of Kanpur, where a goat was seen kneeling in faith in the aarti of Baba Anandeshwar."

The Paramat temple in Kanpur is dedicated to Baba Anandeshwar and is situated at the banks of the Ganga River and devoted to Lord Shiva.

