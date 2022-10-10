Monday, October 10, 2022
     
  Shocking video of rhino getting hit by truck in Kaziranga worries netizens, Raveena Tandon condemns incident

A viral video of a rhinoceros being hit by a truck on a highway in Assam's Kaziranga has evoked strong reactions from netizens. Even actress Raveena Tandon has strongly reacted to the incident.

India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2022 15:41 IST
Viral video

An unfortunate incident of a speeding truck hitting a rhinoceros on a highway in Assam's Kaziranga has evoked a strong reaction from netizens. On Sunday, a video went viral in which the truck can be seen trying to avoid hitting the rhino by changing the lane at the last moment but failed to do so. The rhino, after being hit by the truck, stands up on its feet in an attempt to get off the road but falls again.Several social media users shared their disappointment on Twitter. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also condemned the incident. In a tweet, he informed that the rhino has survived the accident and the vehicle has been intercepted and fined.

"Rhinos are our special friends; we'll not allow any infringement on their space. In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari, the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted and fined," tweeted Himanta.

He also mentioned that his government was working on an elevated corridor to address such accidents. "Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga, we're working on a special 32-km elevated corridor," he added. 

Raveena Tandon hailed the CM for taking quick action against the truck driver. "Good, action was taken, hopefully there will be some solution that can be thought up and acted upon to prevent this from happening again. @himantabiswa," she tweeted.

Raveena has been very much vocal about animal welfare. Last month, she came out in support of an elephant called Joymala, who was reportedly beaten while chained to the floor of a government-managed temple in Tamil Nadu.

-with ANI inputs

