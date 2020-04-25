Goa: All casinos, night clubs, pools and halls to remain shut

For representational purpose only

Goa government has decided to keep certain services shut in the state even as the Centre amended its order to allow a number of activities. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has issued directions to not open services including gymnasiums, cinema theatres, public swimming pools, and more, till further orders.

FULL LIST OF SERVICES TO REMAIN SHUT IN GOA

Gymnasiums Cinema theatres Public swimming pools, both stand-alone and in hotels, resorts Casinos Spa Massage parlours/salons River cruises Night clubs Multiplexes

Amending its April 15 order, the Home Ministry on Friday said "All shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and UT" will be allowed to open during the lockdown.

However, the order also said that shops in market places, multi-brand and single brand malls located in municipality areas shall continue to remain closed till May 3.

