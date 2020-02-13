Geelani's health stable, all rumours baseless: Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir

Image Source : AP Geelani's health stable, all rumours baseless: Divisional Commissioner

Amid rumours over the health condition of Kashmiri separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that the news that is being circulated about Geelani's health condition is baseless. Commenting further, Khan said Geelani's condition is stable. A team of doctors was sent to Geelani's residence day before yesterday, Director of Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Prof AG Ahangar said, adding Geelani's health is better and his treatment is underway.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services on Thursday were snapped in Kashmir to prevent rumours about the health of Geelani. Some media posts late on Wednesday claimed Geelani had passed away after his health deteriorated.

Adequate number of security forces have been deployed at vulnerable places in Kashmir to maintain law and order and prevent miscreants from fomenting any trouble. Geelani's family said he has has been ill for some time but his condition is stable.

In a late night development, the All Parties Hurriyet (Freedom) Conference released an 'urgent' statement from Muzaffarabad (Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir), saying that all Imams and people should gather at Eidgah, Srinagar, for the funeral in case Geelani breaths his last.

In a two-page statement, Hurriyet announced that Geelani (90) has recently expressed his wish to be buried at the Mazar-e-Shuhada, Eidgah, Srinagar.

Hurriyet, which has its office in Muzaffarabad and Islamabad, also appealed to the people of the Valley to be respectful to the leader and join the funeral (in case he is no more).

The written statement said that for the last few days, the chest infection of Geelani was not responding to the ongoing treatment.

"There are rumours in the Valley about Geelani's health condition. Till late night, nothing adverse has been reported. We are taking stock of the situation," said a senior officer of the Srinagar police.

Considered as the senior most Hurriyat leader, Geelani was previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir but later on founded his own party by the name of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

He has served as the Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyet (Freedom) Conference, a conglomerate of separatist parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Geelani became an MLA from Sopore constituency in 1972 and won in the Assembly polls from the same constituency in 1977 and 1987.

