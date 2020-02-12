Image Source : AP Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani's health critical, Valley on high alert

Security has been put on high alert in the Valley amid rumours about the critical health condition of separatist Kashmiri hawk Syed Ali Shah Geelani. In a late-night development, the All Parties Hurriyet (Freedom) Conference released an 'urgent' statement from Muzaffarabad (Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir), saying that all Imams and people should gather at Eidgah, Srinagar, for the funeral in case Geelani breaths his last.

On the other hand, sources in the government in New Delhi said that Geelani's health condition is serious but stable.

In a two-page statement, Hurriyet announced that Geelani (90) has recently expressed his wish to be buried at the Mazar-e-Shuhada, Eidgah, Srinagar.

Hurriyet, which has its office in Muzaffarabad and Islamabad, also appealed to the people of the Valley to be respectful to the leader and join the funeral (in case he is no more).

The written statement said that for the last few days, the chest infection of Geelani was not responding to the ongoing treatment.

"There are rumours in the Valley about Geelani's health condition. Till late night, nothing adverse has been reported. We are taking stock of the situation," said a senior officer of the Srinagar police.

Considered as the senior-most Hurriyat leader, Geelani was previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir but later on founded his own party by the name of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

He has served as the Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyet (Freedom) Conference, a conglomerate of separatist parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Geelani became an MLA from Sopore constituency in 1972 and won in the Assembly polls from the same constituency in 1977 and 1987.

Also Read: J&K Police bust terror module in Bugdam, 5 arrested

Also Read: Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani's family dispels rumours about his deteriorating health