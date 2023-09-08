G20 Summit: PM Modi likely to hold over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders during annual meet | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Amid the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders. India is hosting the annual G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, for which leaders from across the world have started arriving in the national capital. Ahead of the multi-nation annual meet, PM Modi has articulated India’s vision for the summit which will be based on the importance of equitable growth and a shared future for all.

PM Modi's scheduled meetings with world leaders:

September 8: PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the US, Mauritius and Bangladesh

PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the US, Mauritius and Bangladesh September 9: PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy

PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy September 10: The PM will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron

The PM will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron September 10: PM Modi will also do a meeting with Canadian leader and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria

Argentina's President arrives India

Earlier on Friday, Argentina President Alberto Angel Fernandez arrived in New Delhi to attend the summit. He was received at the Delhi airport by the Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste. India and Argentina have always supported each other on major international issues as well as India´s candidature to various UN and multilateral bodies.

Joe Biden departs for New Delhi

On Thursday (local time), US President Joe Biden departed from Andrew’s air base on Air Force 1 for India to attend the 18th G20 Summit. Beginning Friday, Biden has a packed schedule for the three days. After departing from the US, he will arrive in Ramstein, Germany, on Friday for a brief stop-over and will arrive in New Delhi the same day. On Sunday, the US President will visit the Raj Ghat Memorial along with other G20 Leaders. Biden will then travel from New Delhi to Hanoi, Vietnam.

Rishi Sunak hails PM Modi's leadership

Ahead of the multi-nation annual summit, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said India's diversity and its extraordinary successes make it the "right country" at the "right time" to hold the G20 presidency. Sunak's remarks came on Wednesday (September 6) as he hailed his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his leadership, noting that India's presidency of the bloc came when the world is facing innumerable challenges. "This country's scale, diversity and extraordinary successes mean India is the right country at the right time to hold the G20 Presidency. I pay tribute to Prime Minister Modi's leadership over the last year and it’s wonderful to see India showing such global leadership," Sunak stated in an email to news agency PTI.

Two-day G20 Summit

The two-day G20 Summit will be held on September 9-10. However, related events, including sherpa meetings, and meetings of finance, energy and central bank deputies will begin from September 23. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. The event will be graced by many global leaders and delegates. Extensive preparations and arrangements have been made for the summit, with the intention of showcasing both India’s soft power as well as modern face. It should be mentioned here that the summit will take place at the newly developed convention centre at Pragati Maidan. According to the information received, at least 23 hotels across the city have been designated for the stay of delegates of the event.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: European Council President says negotiations still on over differences regarding Ukraine

Latest India News