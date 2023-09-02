G20 Summit: Preparations underway at International Media Centre; Arindam Bagchi gives tour | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @MEAINDIA/TWITTER MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at the International Media Centre

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday gave a sneak peek at the preparations underway for the G20 Summit that is slated to take place between September 9-10.

A video shared by MEA Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on X, formerly Twitter, shows him at the International Media Centre in ITPO Complex giving a tour of the preparations underway for the major event.

As the video started, Arindam Bagchi said, "We are just about one week away from the very important G20 Summit which will be hosted by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. We are at the very important element of this event - The International Media Centre as you can see. Let me take you for a sneak peek of what is in store for hundreds of journalists from across the world and India who will be operating from here to cover this very important activity."

In the video, he showed Hall 5 on the ground floor where the finishing touches were being made. He also showed the workstations of journalists who will be covering the G20 Summit in New Delhi. In the video, Bagchi showed briefing rooms that are being created for special briefings.

While sharing the video on X, Arindam Bagchi wrote, "Join us behind the scenes for G20! Catch a glimpse of the International Media Centre in ITPO Complex, gearing up for the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi."

India to host G20 Summit in Delhi

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi scheduled to be held on September 9-10 will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year. A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and the United States and the European Union. The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

