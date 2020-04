Representational image

A massive fire broke out on Sunday at an army camp located in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The incident was reported from a camp in Sangri top locality of the district. The local fire department rushed tenders to the post which are in the process of dousing the flames.

No loss of lives is reported as of now. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is a breaking news article... more details awaited

