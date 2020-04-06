'I felt like it was diwali': FIR against BJP leader for firing in air during 9-minute event

'I felt like diwali': FIR against BJP leader for firing in air during 9-minute event

Uttar Pradesh Police has filed an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manju Tiwari for celebratory firing, during Sunday's 9-minute event. A video showing her firing a shot in the air with a pistol went viral on Monday. People in various parts of India on Sunday turned off the lights of their houses and lighted earthen lamps, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 pm9minute' appeal to show solidarty in their fight to combat coronavirus.

"I saw the entire city illuminating with candles and earthen lamps. I felt like it was Diwali and fired in the air out of jubilation. I accept my mistake and apologise for it," Tiwari told news agency ANI.

Tiwari is the woman leader of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur. The FIR against her was registered at Kotwali Nagar Police Station in Balrampur on Monday under Section 286 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 30 of Arms Act.

