Thursday, March 14, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Ram Gopal Varma to contest against Pawan Kalyan from Pithapuram seat

Ram Gopal Varma to contest against Pawan Kalyan from Pithapuram seat

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Mumbai Updated on: March 14, 2024 21:19 IST
Director Ram Gopal Varma to contest against
Image Source : PTI Director Ram Gopal Varma to contest against actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Thursday announced his political debut saying he would contest the election from Andhra Pradesh's Pithapuram seat.

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan to contest from Pithapuram constituency
 
The development comes hours after actor-turned-politician and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan announced that he will contest the forthcoming legislative assembly election from Pithapuram constituency.
 
He said he would like to contest for an MLA seat, rather than for the Lok Sabha, although he had received both suggestions from his supporters.
 
“Some people have asked me to contest for an MP seat in the forthcoming polls, and a few more wished for me to go to the assembly as an MLA.
But I want to contest for an MLA seat. I will contest from Pithapuram,” Kalyan said, addressing a party meeting.
 
As many people have suggested that Kalyan contest the Lok Sabha election as well, he said he would take a decision on that later. He recalled that his supporters asked him to contest from Pithapuram in 2014 as well but he did not. 
 
The Janasena party is allied with the TDP and BJP in Andhra Pradesh.
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement