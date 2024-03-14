Ram Gopal Varma to contest against Pawan Kalyan from Pithapuram seat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Director Ram Gopal Varma to contest against actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Thursday announced his political debut saying he would contest the election from Andhra Pradesh's Pithapuram seat.

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan to contest from Pithapuram constituency

The development comes hours after actor-turned-politician and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan announced that he will contest the forthcoming legislative assembly election from Pithapuram constituency.

He said he would like to contest for an MLA seat, rather than for the Lok Sabha, although he had received both suggestions from his supporters.

“Some people have asked me to contest for an MP seat in the forthcoming polls, and a few more wished for me to go to the assembly as an MLA.

But I want to contest for an MLA seat. I will contest from Pithapuram,” Kalyan said, addressing a party meeting.

As many people have suggested that Kalyan contest the Lok Sabha election as well, he said he would take a decision on that later. He recalled that his supporters asked him to contest from Pithapuram in 2014 as well but he did not.

The Janasena party is allied with the TDP and BJP in Andhra Pradesh.