Plea in SC seeks immediate removal of farmers from major Delhi entry points

As farmers protests against Centre's new farm laws is still on while they continue to block major entry points to the national capital, a plea in the Supreme Court on Friday has sought an immediate removal of protesting farmers from border areas of Delhi-NCR. The petitioner has said that they pose a risk to the increasing spread of coronavirus in the state.

The petition has been filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India in the nature of public interest litigation and praying interalia for issuance of an appropriate writ, order or direction including writ of Mandamus for immediate removal/dispersal of a mass gathering from Delhi border, as the farmers are protesting against 2 famer bills that both the Houses have recently passed:

The Famers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Protestion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

It is pertinent to note that in view of the prevention of the community spread of the pandemic disease coronavirus it is very necessary to remove the gathering and this is further blocking the roads for all the emergency/medical services which are very much required to be supplied within the territory of Delhi in order to stop the spread of coronavirus as the cases of coronavirus patients are increasing rapidly in Delhi and many people were frequently travelling to Delhi from different states in order to get treatment in big government hospitals situated in Delhi.

According to Bar and Bench, the petition has been filed by advocate Om Prakash Parihar who states that it is "necessary to remove the gathering" as the protest is posing hurdles for accessing emergency medical services needed to curb the spread of COVID-19 and to attend to patients in need of medical attention.

Farmers on Thursday once again placed their concerns before the government but the meeting ended without any major outcomes. However, farmers-Centre will meet for the 5th time on Saturday to resolve the blockade.

