Elgar Parishad case: Supreme Court dismisses NIA plea, orders Gautam Navlakha to be placed under house arrest

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). In this file photo dated Aug. 28, 2018, human rights activist Gautam Navlakha in New Delhi.

Elgar Parishad case: The Supreme Court of India today (November 18) rejected the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) application and ordered social activist Gautam Navlakha to be put under house arrest within 24-hours after shifting him from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

Gautam Navlakha is lodged in the jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.

The anti-terror probe agency had sought recall of the SC order of November 10 (Thursday) for placing Navlakha under house arrest, citing his links to Maoists and Pakistan's ISI.

The bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy, however, ordered some additional security measures to be put in place where Navlakha will be kept.

