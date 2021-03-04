Image Source : FILE/PTI Bengaluru, Shimla 'most liveable' cities, Delhi at 13th spot in govt's Ease of Living Index

The government's 'Ease of Living Index' on Thursday adjudged Bengaluru the most liveable among 111 cities in India. Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodara, and Greater Mumbai followed on.

Delhi figured 13th and Srinagar at the bottom of the 49 cities ranked on the livability index in the 'million-plus population' category.

Meanwhile, the index released by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri put Shimla on the top of the category of cities with 'population less than million'. Bhubaneshwar was ranked second, Silvassa came third, followed by Kakinada, Salem, Vellore, Gandhinagar, Gurgaon, Davangere and Tiruchirapalli.

Muzaffarpur figured at the bottom of the livability index for 62 cities in the 'less than million population' category.

New Delhi Municipal Council topped the 'Municipal Performance Index' in the 'less than million' population category. It is followed by Triputi, Gandhinagar, Karnal, Salem, Tiruppur, Bilaspur, Udaipur, Jhansi and Tirunelveli.

Indore topped the 'Municipal Performance Index' in the million-plus population category.

In this category, Surat came second, followed by Bhopal, Pimpri Chinchawad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Greater Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Vadodara.

