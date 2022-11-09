Wednesday, November 09, 2022
     
  Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Tremors felt in North India after 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Nepal
Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Tremors felt in North India after 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Nepal

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the epicenter of the earthquake was in Nepal, about 90 km east-southeast of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, and it struck at 1.57 am Wednesday.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2022 7:32 IST
Earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, North
Image Source : ANI Earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, North India

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Strong tremors were felt across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and across north India late Tuesday night after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Himalayan region near Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand along the Nepal border. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the epicenter of the earthquake was in Nepal, about 90 km east-southeast of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, and it struck at 1.57 am Wednesday. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby cities including Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram and even in Lucknow. The Himalayan region in Uttarakhand and adjoining Nepal has been experiencing earthquakes of lower magnitude for the past couple of days. The USGS said the epicentre of the earthquake was at 21 km from Dipayal in Nepal.

Live updates :Earthquake in Delhi-NCR

  • Nov 09, 2022 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Tremors lasted for nearly 10 seconds

    The tremors lasted for nearly 10 seconds and were reported from several parts of the state. The depth of the earthquake was nearly 10 km, according to the National Center for Seismology.

  • Nov 09, 2022 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Panic in several areas after tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

    There was panic in several areas and people stayed out of their homes for nearly two hours after the tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, North India.

  • Nov 09, 2022 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after 6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal

    Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR region, Lucknow and other parts of central Uttar Pradesh at 2 am on Wednesday after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck in Nepal, prompting many to rush out of their houses in the middle of the night, National Center for Seismology said.

