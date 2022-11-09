Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Tremors felt in North India after 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Nepal

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, North India

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Strong tremors were felt across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and across north India late Tuesday night after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Himalayan region near Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand along the Nepal border. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the epicenter of the earthquake was in Nepal, about 90 km east-southeast of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, and it struck at 1.57 am Wednesday. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby cities including Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram and even in Lucknow. The Himalayan region in Uttarakhand and adjoining Nepal has been experiencing earthquakes of lower magnitude for the past couple of days. The USGS said the epicentre of the earthquake was at 21 km from Dipayal in Nepal.

