Image Source : PTI Earthquake hits Ghaziabad-Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh

A low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.7 hit Baghpat and Ghaziabad districts in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicentre of the quake was the area bordering Ghaziabad and Baghpath districts, it said.

The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometres at 7.12 pm, it added.