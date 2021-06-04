Heavy rain, strong winds lash Delhi; Air India flight diverted to Jaipur

Image Source : ANI Several trees were uprooted in Delhi in strong winds.

Delhi Weather News: Delhi witnessed sudden change of weather on Friday evening with heavy rain and strong winds lashing the national capital. Several trees were uprooted near Windsor Place in the Lutyens zone in strong winds.

A Delhi bound Air India flight was diverted to Jaipur due to the inclement weather.

The flight landed safely at Jaipur airport at 5:30pm. The flight with 163 passengers on board is waiting for approval to fly to Delhi, Jaipur Airport Director told news agency ANI.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with wind 30-50 kmph would occur over many places of entire -Delhi(IGI Airport, Safdarjung Tomb, Lodi-road), Bahadurgarh, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Manesar, Gurugram, Kosli, Mahendergarh, Assaund, Loharu," the India Meteorological Department had said in a tweet earlier in the afternoon.

More to follow.

