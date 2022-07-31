Sunday, July 31, 2022
     
Delhi weather update: Light rain, thundershowers likely today

Delhi weather update: The national capital recorded 12.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am.

Edited By: Poorva Joshi New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2022 11:08 IST
Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Pedestrians on a road during monsoon rain

Highlights

  • Light rain and thundershowers are likely to lash the national capital today
  • Overnight rains in several parts on Saturday night, brought down the mercury.
  • The weather office said the relative humidity at 8:30 am was 95 per cent.

Delhi weather update: Light rains and thundershowers are likely to lash the national capital today, continuing its streak of rains. Overnight rains in several parts on Saturday night, brought down the minimum temperature to 24.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The weather office said the relative humidity at 8:30 am was 95 per cent. The national capital recorded 12.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am. The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers.

The maximum temperature is expected to climb to 33 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital was 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the good (44) category around 9.30 am yesterday, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

